Catholic World News

Killing of Jesuit priests in Mexico shakes nation afflicted by violence

June 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis decried violence in Mexico following the June 20 murder of two Jesuits: Father Joaquín Mora, 80, and Father Javier Campos, 79.



“Crime has spread everywhere,” the nation’s bishops said in a statement. ”It manifests itself with levels of inhuman cruelty, in executions and massacres that have turned our country into one of the most insecure places on earth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!