Pope blasts violence in Mexico as he mourns 2 slain Jesuits

June 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Two Jesuit priests were killed in Mexico on June 20, as they tried to protect a man who had rushed into a church for protection as he was being chased by an armed assailant.



“How may killings there are in Mexico!” Pope Francis said on June 22. “Once again, I repeat that violence never resolves problems but just increases useless suffering.”

