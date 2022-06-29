Catholic World News

Germany: Over 2,700 anti-Semitic incidents reported in 2021

June 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: On June 28, the Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism published its 2021 annual report.



“More incidents were recorded that were highly dangerous for the victims, such as cases of extreme violence and assaults,” the authors of the report concluded. “There was more targeted damage to or desecration of property, too. However, low-key anti-Semitic incidents remained the most frequent in 2021.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!