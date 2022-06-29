Archbishop, Ukrainian president call missile strikes on mall terrorist act
June 29, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Russian troops launched a missile attack that destroyed a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, a city of 200,000 in central Ukraine. An estimated 1,000 people were inside the mall, and at least 20 were killed.
“We were all appalled by the event of unprecedented magnitude,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. “This is the largest terrorist act in Europe for the last decade.”
