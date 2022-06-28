Catholic World News

‘Betting on family love is courageous,’ Pope preaches at conclusion of World Meeting of Families

June 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On the evening of June 25, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, presided at the closing Mass of the 10th World Meeting of Families.



On June 3, the Vatican had announced that Pope Francis would preside at the Mass, which took place in St. Peter’s Square. The Pontiff, however, did preach the homily.



“The Church is with you; indeed, the Church is in you!” the Pope said. “For the Church was born of a family, the Holy Family of Nazareth, and is made up mostly of families.”



“May the Lord help you each day to persevere in unity, peace, joy, and in moments of difficulty, that faithful perseverance, which makes us live better and shows everyone that God is love and communion of life,” he concluded.

