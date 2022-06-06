Catholic World News

Pope Francis will not celebrate public Corpus Christi Mass

June 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: For the first time since the beginning of his pontificate, Pope Francis will not celebrate Mass publicly on the feast of Corpus Christi, according to a Vatican announcement of his activities in June and July.



The Pope will celebrate Mass for the 10th World Meeting of Families on June 25 and Mass for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul on June 29. In July, the Pontiff will make apostolic journeys to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan (July 3-7) and to Canada (July 24-30).



In its announcement, the Holy See Press Office inaccurately described the Pope’s Saturday evening Mass on June 25 as Mass for the 8th Sunday of Ordinary Time; it is actually the 13th Sunday.

