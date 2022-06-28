Catholic World News

English accountant appointed to board of Vatican finance watchdog agency

June 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed Kevin Ingram, a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (1990-2009), as a board member of the Financial Intelligence and Supervisory Authority.



Pope Benedict established the Vatican’s Financial Intelligence Authority in 2010; ten years later, Pope Francis renamed it the Supervisory and Financial Information Authority.



Carmelo Barbagallo, a layman, was appointed the agency’s president in 2019, and recently released an annual report that discussed suspicious transactions.

