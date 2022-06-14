Catholic World News

Despite ‘steady trend of improvement,’ Vatican finance inspector files 104 suspicious activity reports

June 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Benedict established the Vatican’s Financial Intelligence Authority in 2010; ten years later, Pope Francis renamed it the Supervisory and Financial Information Authority.



Carmelo Barbagallo, appointed the agency’s president in 2019, discussed the agency’s new annual report in an interview.

