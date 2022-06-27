Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Neocatechumenate Way

June 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on June 27 with 5,500 members of the Neocatechumenate Way, and urged them to be “docile to the Spirit and obedient to Jesus.”



The Pope also encouraged members of the lay movement to cooperate with the bishops of the dioceses in which they are active. The Neocatechumenate Way has come into conflict with bishops in a number of dioceses.

