Pontifical academy: Roe overturn ‘challenges the whole world’

June 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the Dobbs v. Jackson decision (CWN coverage), the Pontifical Academy for Life said that “the fact that a large country with a long democratic tradition has changed its position on this issue also challenges the whole world.”



“In the face of Western society that is losing its passion for life, this act is a powerful invitation to reflect together on the serious and urgent issue of human generativity and the conditions that make it possible; by choosing life, our responsibility for the future of humanity is at stake,” said Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the academy’s president.



“After 50 years, it is important to reopen a non-ideological debate on the place that the protection of life has in a civil society to ask ourselves what kind of coexistence and society we want to build,” the academy added. “It is a question of developing political choices that promote conditions of existence in favor of life without falling into a priori ideological positions. This also means ensuring adequate sexual education, guaranteeing health care accessible to all and preparing legislative measures to protect the family and motherhood, overcoming existing inequalities.”

