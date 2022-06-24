Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals, Pope hold online meeting

June 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At an online meeting, Pope Francis and members of his advisory Council of Cardinals discussed the application of Praedicate Evangelium (the March apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia), as well as the agenda for the August 29-30 meeting of the world’s cardinals.

