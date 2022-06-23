Catholic World News

USCCB renews appeal for Ukrainian, Afghan refugees

June 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for World Refugee Day, Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, recalled Pope Pius XII’s teaching that “the Holy Family of Nazareth, fleeing into Egypt, is the archetype of every refugee family.”



Observing the number of refugees “has grown to surpass any other point in history, propelled by the ravages of war, persecution, famine, and other tragedies,” Bishop Dorsonville said that the “persistent nature of forced displacement ... requires a proactive response,” and called on the Biden administration and Congress to take certain actions that would assist Ukrainian and Afghan refugees in the US>

