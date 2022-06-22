Catholic World News

Supreme Court declines to hear California bishops’ challenge to lifting of statute of limitations for abuse claims

June 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops, in their court filing, said that they were under “an unconstitutional double-revival regime,” as the statute of limitations for sexual-abuse lawsuits was lifted for a year in 2002, and was again lifted in 2019.

