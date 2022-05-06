Catholic World News

California bishops ask Supreme Court to review case challenging statute of limitations

May 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops, in their court filing, stated they were under “an unconstitutional double-revival regime,” as the statute of limitations for sexual-abuse lawsuits was lifted for a year in 2002, and was again lifted in 2019.

