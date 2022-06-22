Catholic World News

Australian public and Catholic school teachers hold ‘historic’ joint strike over pay

June 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Australian Financial Review

CWN Editor's Note: Teachers at 550 Catholic schools in New South Wales (map) have joined their public school counterparts in a strike for higher pay. It is the second time the Catholic teachers have gone on strike in the past seven months.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!