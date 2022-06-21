Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper responds to new book on Pius XII and World War II

June 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to The Pope at War: The Secret History of Pius XII, Mussolini, and Hitler, Matteo Luigi Napolitano writes that David Kertzer has engaged in “creative historiography,” as well as an “unsatisfactory use of sources and various other problems (omissions and a sometimes-inaccurate critical method).”

