Catholic World News

Father Richard Rohr meets with Pope

June 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Father Richard Rohr, an American Franciscan author and founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation, met with Pope Francis on June 20.



Father Rohr has faced criticism for his “very questionable, if not dangerous, beliefs”, his views on homosexuality, his “mushy, New Agey” writings, and his praise of the enneagram.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!