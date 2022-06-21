Catholic Culture Trusted Commentary
Gunman kills 3 people at Alabama church

June 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A 70-year-old gunman killed three elderly people attending a potluck dinner at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church (Vestavia Hills, AL).

