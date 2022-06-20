Catholic World News

Canada: Mounties arrest priest for assault at school

June 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A 92-year-old Canadian priest accused of committing sexual abuse at residential school in Manitoba has been arrested. The alleged incidents took place between 1968 and 1970.



Pope Francis, who recently apologized for the “deplorable conduct” of members of the Church in the residential school system, is scheduled to visit Canada in July.

