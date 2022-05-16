Catholic World News

Pope’s planned tour of Canada draws mixed reactions from Indigenous leaders

May 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On May 13, the Vatican announced on May 13 that Pope Francis will visit Edmonton, Québec and Iqaluit in July.



“While some [Indigenous leaders] say they hoped the Pope’s visit will be a step toward reconciliation, others are disappointed he will not be travelling to provinces such as Saskatchewan, where many of Canada’s residential schools were located,” according to the report.

