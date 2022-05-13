Catholic World News

Vatican announces that Pope Francis will visit Canada in July

May 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Accepting the invitation of the civil and ecclesiastical Authorities and the indigenous communities, His Holiness Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Journey to Canada from 24 to 30 July 2022. During this time, he will visit the cities of Edmonton, Québec and Iqaluit,” the Vatican press office announced on May 13.



The Pontiff, then, will visit three far-flung provincial and territorial capitals: Edmonton is the capital of Alberta, Québec is the capital of Quebec, and Iqaluit is the capital of Nunavut (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

