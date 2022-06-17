Catholic World News

Pope says Buddhists, Christians should work together

June 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on June 16 with a delegation of Buddhist monks from Thailand, Pope Francis said that Buddhists and Christians should work together, especially now that “our human family and planet are facing manifold threats.”



The Pontiff said: “The Buddha and Jesus understood the need to overcome the egoism that gives rise to conflict and violence.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

