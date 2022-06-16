Catholic World News

Top Vatican liturgical officer laments ‘quite serious’ resistance to liturgical changes

June 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Resistance to the liturgical changes prompted by Vatican II “is really quite serious,” the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship said in an interview for Vatican News.



Archbishop Arthur Roche—who will receive a cardinal’s red hat at the August consistory—said that the decision to curb the use of the traditional Latin liturgy was made “because it was clear that the Council, the Bishops of the Council, under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, were putting forward a new liturgy for the vital life of the Church, for its vitality.”

