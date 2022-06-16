Catholic World News

Canadian cabinet member: Pope’s health an ‘extreme concern’ but trip unchanged

June 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We’re all systems go in Canada in terms of hosting, effectively, what is a head of state,” Marc Miller, Canada’s Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, said of the Pope’s visit, scheduled for July 24-30. “But obviously his precarious health is of extreme concern.”

