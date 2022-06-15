Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister emphasizes respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity

June 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, called on the international community to resist the “temptation to compromise on Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”



Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has proposed that Ukraine cede some of its territory to Russia in return for peace—a proposal immediately rejected by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

