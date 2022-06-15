Catholic World News

Australian archbishop criticized for article on ‘modern green religion’

June 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Julian Porteous of Hobart (Australia) has received criticism for permitting the publication of “Exposing the ‘modern green religion’” as an archdiocesan newspaper article.



The article cites a scholar who “maintains that the scientific advice provided to the Pope was deficient” as the Pope wrote Laudato si’, his 2015 encyclical letter on care for our common home.

