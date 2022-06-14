Catholic World News

Chile’s new ambassador to the Vatican meets Pope Francis

June 14, 2022



CWN Editor's Note: On June 13, Pope Francis received Patricia Araya Gutiérrez, Chile’s new ambassador to the Holy See. A career diplomat, she represents the government of newly elected President Gabriel Boric, who describes himself as a “libertarian socialist.”

