Pope decries scourge of child labor

June 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Recalling that June 12 is the World Day Against Child Labor, Pope Francis said, “Let us all work to eliminate this scourge, so that no child is deprived of his or her fundamental rights and forced or coerced to work. The exploitation of children for work is a terrible situation that affects us all!”

