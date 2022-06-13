Catholic World News
Holocaust memorial chairman thanks Pope for opening archives
June 13, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Dani Dayan, the chairman of Yad Vashem (the World Holocaust Remembrance Center), met with Pope Francis on June 9.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
