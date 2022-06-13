Catholic World News

Von der Leyen and Pope discuss war in Ukraine

June 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Truly glad to meet again His Holiness in Rome today,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, tweeted after her June 10 audience with Pope Franics.



“We stand with those suffering from the destruction in Ukraine,” she added. “This war must end, bringing peace back to Europe.”

