Catholic World News

At German canonical trial, financial penalty imposed on priest convicted of abuse

June 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: As part of a sentence in a canonical trial that took place in the Diocese of Limburg, a former priest convicted of sexually abusing minors was ordered to pay 10% of his income to an organization that assists abuse victims.



“While financial payouts have been included in confidential settlements between the Church and victims of abuse, the announcement of a financial penalty against a priest as a result of a canonical investigation is unusual,” the Associated Press reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!