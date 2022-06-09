Catholic World News

Pope challenges faithful to put the most vulnerable at the center

June 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has released a video for the upcoming 108th World Day of Migrants and Refugees.



“In the future, no one should be excluded,” Pope Francis says in the video. “We must bring to the center all those who live on the peripheries – all the peripheries, both physical and existential – where there are many migrants and refugees, displaced persons, and victims of trafficking. But what do you think it means to put the most vulnerable at the center?”

