‘Building the future with migrants and refugees’ is theme of Pope’s annual message

February 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that the theme of the 108th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, which will be commemorated on September 25, is “Building the Future with Migrants and Refugees.”



“Building with” means “recognizing and promoting the role that migrants and refugees have to play in this work of construction, because only in this way will it be possible to build a world that ensures the conditions for the integral human development of all,” according to the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

