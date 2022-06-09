Catholic World News

Pope creates, staffs committee to guide future investments

June 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Praedicate Evangelium, the Pope’s March 19 apostolic constitution on Curial reform (which has been issued only in Italian), provides for an investment committee, composed of a president, secretary, and members. The committee is “responsible for guaranteeing the ethical nature of the Holy See’s securities investments according to the Church’s social doctrine” (227).



Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, as the committee’s president, and also appointed four members: Jean Pierre Casey, Giovanni Gay, David Harris, and John Zona (Boston College’s chief investment officer). The Pope did not appoint a secretary for the committee.

