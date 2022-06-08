Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader: ‘There is nothing sacred for the Russian occupier’

June 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to the Russian bombing of a major Ukrainian Orthodox monastery, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said that “there is nothing sacred for the Russian occupier.”



“The entire territory of Ukraine is vulnerable to Russian missiles, which continue to strike various regions of our country,” he continued. “Therefore, there is no city, no part of Ukraine that can be considered completely safe ... Ukraine is standing and fighting because it relies on the only unshakeable cornerstone which is our Lord Jesus Christ.”

