Russian troops shell major Ukrainian Orthodox monastery

June 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Shelling by Russian troops has caused heavy damage to Sviatohirsk Lavra, a major Ukrainian Orthodox monastery established in 1526. Two monks and a nun have been killed, and three monks have been injured.



The monastery is part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), whose leaders recently stated their desire for independence from the Russian Orthodox Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

