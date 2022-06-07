Catholic World News

Vatican hosts conference on ‘Interreligious dialogue and conviviality’

June 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Interreligious dialogue and conviviality” is the theme of the three-day assembly of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue. The assembly began on June 6.

