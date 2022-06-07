Catholic World News

Ukrainian government: Russians have destroyed 133 religious buildings

June 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The criminal actions of the occupiers led to the destruction or destruction of 133 such religious buildings, of which 49 are registered as monuments of history, architecture and urban planning,” said Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy. “These are Orthodox and Catholic churches, Protestant houses of worship, mosques and synagogues.”

