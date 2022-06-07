Catholic World News

Papal prayer for orphaned children, abortion victims

June 07, 2022

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: On the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, Pope Francis called for prayers “for the orphaned children fleeing from the war,” as well as for children “who suffer throughout our world from hunger or lack of medical care, abuse and violence, and those denied the right to be born.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!