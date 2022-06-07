Catholic World News

New French ambassador meets with Pontiff

June 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Florence Mangin, France’s new ambassador to the Holy See, presented her credentials to Pope Francis on June 4. Ambassador Mangin, a 63-year-old career diplomat, was previously France’s ambassador to Portugal (2019-2022).

