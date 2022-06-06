Catholic World News

Report: Nicaraguan priest jailed under strange circumstances

June 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Manuel Salvador Garcia, like the Managua-based La Prensa, has been critical of the regime of Daniel Ortega.



(Ortega, a leader of the Marxist Sandinistas who overthrew the authoritarian regime of Gen. Anastasio Somoza Debayle, ruled Nicaragua from the 1979 Sandinista takeover until his loss in the 1990 presidential election. He returned to power in 2007.)

