AP poll: 64% of US Catholics say abortion should be legal in most or all cases

June 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: With a tendentious headline (“Most Catholic Americans disagree with hardline positions of church leadership”), a new AP survey of 1,172 adults examines the views of Catholics on abortion, Communion, Pope Francis, “female, gay, or divorced clergy,” carbon emissions, immigration, vaccine exemptions, and the influence of the Church on public life.

