‘Life and dignity for all’ is theme of US bishops’ Religious Freedom Week

June 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The week begins on June 22 (the memorial of Saints Thomas More and John Fisher) and concludes on June 29 (the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul). From 2012 to 2017, a similar initiative (the Fortnight for Freedom) lasted from June 22 to July 4.



“his year, as we approach the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops is especially mindful of the debates around our country about abortion,” the bishops’ conference stated. “Domestically, a major area of concern continues to be freedom for Catholic institutions, such as schools, hospitals, and child welfare service providers, to carry out their missions with integrity.”

