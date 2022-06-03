Catholic World News

Video released for June papal prayer intention

June 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The June papal prayer intention is “We pray for Christian families around the world; may they embody and experience unconditional love and advance in holiness in their daily lives.”



“The family is the place where we learn to live with one another, to live with young people and with those who are older,” the Pope commented in the video. “And by being united in our differences—young people, the elderly, adults, children—we evangelize with our example of life.”

