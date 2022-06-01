Catholic World News

Papal prayer intention for June: for families

June 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s June 2022 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is We pray for Christian families around the world; may they embody and experience unconditional love and advance in holiness in their daily lives.”

