Papal greetings to Queen Elizabeth on platinum jubilee

June 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a telegram of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II as she celebrates the 70th anniversary of her coronation. The Pope assured the queen of “my prayers that almighty God will bestow upon you, the members of the royal family, and all the people of the nation, blessings of unity, prosperity and peace.

