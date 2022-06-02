Catholic World News

Bishop Barron to head Minnesota diocese

June 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Barron has been appointed by Pope Francis to become Bishop of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota.



Bishop Barron, who has been serving as an auxiliary in the Los Angeles archdiocese, has gained wide fame as the founder and leader of the Word on Fire media apostolate. He said that he would continue that work while leading the Minnesota diocese.



Word on Fire has recently been troubled by charges that the group failed to respond to complaints of sexual misconduct. The charges led to the departure of several key staff members in recent weeks.

