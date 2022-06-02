Catholic World News

Pope merges 2 Quebec dioceses

June 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has fused the Diocese of Saint-Jérôme and the Diocese of Mont-Laurier in the Canadian province of Quebec into the new Diocese of Saint-Jérôme – Mont-Laurier.



In 1966, 286 priests served in the Saint-Jérôme diocese’s 58 parishes, and 149 priests served in the Mont-Laurier diocese’s 56 parishes. The newly amalgamated diocese will have 63 priests and 33 parishes.



In 2020, the Pontiff merged two dioceses in the neighboring province of Ontario into the new Archdiocese of Ottawa-Cornwall.

