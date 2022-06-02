Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader calls for renewed international condemnation of Russian aggression

June 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Lamenting recent Russian advances in eastern Ukraine, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said that “we are seeing today how silence can kill.”



“All those who stay quiet, who lack courage to condemn the Russian aggression or even express their position, participate in this crime,” he added. “I appeal to intellectual, diplomatic, political and economic circles to condemn this Russian war against the Ukrainian nation.”

