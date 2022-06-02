Catholic World News

Russian Catholics take part in Pope’s Rosary for peace

June 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On May 31, the Feast of the Visitation and final day of the month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis presided at the recitation of the Holy Rosary for peace at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.



As they watched a live video of the papal Rosary, Archbishop Paolo Pezzi, the Latin-rite Archbishop of Moscow, joined by 100 laity, took part in the prayer.

